Pa. Medical Pot Cos. Can Shield Security Info From Media

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Companies that sought licenses to grow, process and distribute medical cannabis products in Pennsylvania can redact parts of their applications related to their security measures and trade secrets before releasing the applications to reporters and the public, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday. In a series of consolidated appeals, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania said the five applicants had adequately shown that information about their security, storage and transportation was not subject to the state’s Right-To-Know Law, and didn’t have to be disclosed to a reporter requesting their unredacted applications under that law. “Based on the risks inherent in this cash-based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS