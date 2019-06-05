Sens. Seek Clarity On FCC's Role In TV Content Bargains

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Members of the Senate Commerce Committee sought to understand the shifting dynamics affecting cable, broadcast and online media outlets during a Wednesday hearing, asking pointed questions about how traditional outlets turn profits and whether the government should retain a role in the content-bargaining process. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., asked how the expiration of a law governing TV programming deals — known as the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act Reauthorization, or STELAR — would affect the contentious process of retransmission consent, in which satellite and cable companies bargain with broadcasters over the right to carry valuable network content. Capito questioned who would preside...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS