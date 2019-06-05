Sparring Telecoms Urge Gov't To Make Call On C-Band

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The telecom companies behind two competing plans to repurpose a satellite spectrum band are still at loggerheads, but both sides agreed at a Washington, D.C., panel Wednesday that the onus is now on the federal government to choose the fate of the so-called C-Band within the year. Groups backing a public auction for the airwaves — including T-Mobile and Charter — are pitted against a coalition of incumbent satellite companies pushing for a privately overseen spectrum sale, and both camps acknowledged during a Wednesday panel hosted by the Technology Policy Institute that the plans are mutually exclusive. The stakeholders agreed that the Federal...

