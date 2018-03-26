Court OKs Cancer Center's Revised $7.2M Antitrust Deal

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday signed off on a $7.2 million settlement in a class action against a Florida cancer treatment center accused of scheming to monopolize oncology services, saying revisions to the proposed deal put to rest several concerns he raised last month. U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday found that New Jersey's Monmouth County and Florida Cancer Specialists PL had tailored overly expansive liability release language in their original proposal to more closely fit the facts of the case and resolved uncertainty over the notification of class members and distribution of settlement funds. The county also provided satisfactory...

