Deadly Dog-Food Suits Consolidated In Kansas MDL

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT) -- Six suits accusing Hill’s Pet Nutrition Inc. of selling dog food with deadly levels of vitamin D are headed to Kansas federal court after the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation ordered the cases to be consolidated. In the transfer order Monday, the panel said in addition to the six cases — one in New York, one in Rhode Island, one in Florida and three in California — there are 23 other potentially related suits that might also be brought to Kansas. The panel wrote that there are common factual issues among the suits and that consolidating will streamline the process...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS