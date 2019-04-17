SunCoke Investor Wants To Block Merger Approval Meeting

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A SunCoke Energy Partners LP investor asked a Delaware federal judge on Tuesday to block the June 27 shareholder vote on the company's planned merger with its general partner and majority owner. Arthur Marks is pushing back on SunCoke Energy Inc.'s claims that because it already owns more than 61% of the outstanding shares in SunCoke Energy Partners, or SXCP, its vote alone is enough to approve its acquisition of SXCP and alleged problems with the registration statement for the transaction are moot. According to Marks, SXCP's Conflicts Committee actually controls SunCoke's votes and its recommendation of the merger was based...

