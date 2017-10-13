Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hard Rock Cafe Wasn't A Trademark Bully, Judge Rules

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge is refusing to order Hard Rock Cafe to repay more than a half-million dollars in legal fees after filing a failed trademark lawsuit against a startup called RockStar, saying there was no evidence the company was engaged in "trademark bullying."

Adopting a magistrate's findings, the judge denied a request that Hard Rock repay $521,000 in legal bills spent by RockStar Hotels Inc. The smaller company had called the case, which Hard Rock ultimately dropped, an "arrogant misuse of financial superiority" that should be punished.

"Although the undersigned is not unsympathetic to defendant's sizable commitment of time, effort,...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

Trademark

Judge

Date Filed

October 13, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

