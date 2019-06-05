VC-Backed Cycling Startup Peloton Confidentially Files IPO

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Venture-backed home exercise startup Peloton Interactive Inc. said Wednesday that it filed confidential paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering, joining a slew of technology companies going public this year. New York City-based Peloton said it has not determined how many shares it plans to sell or at what price range. The company has also yet to say how it will spend proceeds. “The initial public offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions,” Peloton said in a statement. Under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups...

