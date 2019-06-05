Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Carmen Electra, Models Sue Another Strip Club Over Photos

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Celebrity model Carmen Electra and 10 other models sued a strip club in Connecticut federal court Wednesday on claims the Bridgeport venue used photos of them in advertisements without their consent, adding to a string of similar suits alleging image theft.

The models are seeking damages and injunctive relief under the Lanham Act against Scruples Gentlemen's Club for what they say is its misappropriation and unauthorized publication of their images in an advertising campaign that promotes the venue. They accuse the club of false advertising and defamation, saying it knew the use of their photos would cause consumer confusion as to...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Connecticut

Nature of Suit

Trademark

Judge

Date Filed

June 5, 2019

