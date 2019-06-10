The Trial Team’s New Secret Weapon? An Appellate Pro

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- When attorneys are living and breathing a case day after day, it can be hard for even the best trial teams to know whether their litigation strategies are as fail proof as they think they are. That’s why Rick Runkel, general counsel at software company Synopsys Inc., sees value in retaining appellate counsel early on in critical cases. “I do think trial teams can get dug in on issues — and they have to, in order to effectively advocate at trial,” he said. “It is useful to have a fresh set of eyes on the tough questions.” Synopsys retained an Orrick...

