Sports Direct Lobs $65.8M Cash Offer At Game Digital

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- United Kingdom sporting goods retailer Sports Direct International on Wednesday said it is making a mandatory cash offer to buy Game Digital in a deal that values the video game retailer at about £51.88 million ($65.8 million). According to the Wednesday statement, the offer comes after Sports Direct agreed to buy roughly 14.9 million Game Digital shares for 30 pence apiece from Marlborough Micro-Cap Growth Fund in a deal expected to close Friday. Sports Direct touted itself in its statement as the U.K.'s largest sporting goods retailer and Game Digital’s largest shareholder. Sports Direct first invested in Game Digital in July...

