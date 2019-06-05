EU Pauses $975M Telia Deal Review, Citing Missing Info

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The European Commission has paused its in-depth review of Swedish telecom Telia AB’s planned $975 million deal with Swedish media group Bonnier AB, pointing to key information the pair didn’t hand in on time. “The commission has stopped the clock in its in-depth investigation of Telia Company’s proposed acquisition of Bonnier Broadcasting,” commission spokesperson Ricardo Cardoso wrote in an email on Wednesday. “This procedure in merger investigations is activated if the parties fail to provide, in a timely fashion, an important piece of information that the commission has requested from them.” Telia hopes to secure regulatory approval to take on Bonnier...

