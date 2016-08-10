Duke Workers Seek Final OK For $10.7M ERISA Deal

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A class of Duke University workers has asked a North Carolina federal judge to give the final stamp of approval to a $10.65 million settlement ending two Employee Retirement Income Security Act suits accusing the university of mismanaging its multibillion-dollar employee retirement plan. After obtaining initial approval by a federal judge in February, the workers said Tuesday in their motion for final approval of the settlement that none of the more than 58,000 class members objected to any part of the deal, including attorneys’ request in May for $3.55 million in fees, before the May 19 deadline. “This is noteworthy because...

