Booker, Other Sens. Grill Quest Diagnostics After Breach

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Three Democratic Senators, including one presidential hopeful, are pressing blood-testing giant Quest Diagnostics for answers after a recent data breach that the company says exposed the personal data of 11.9 million patients. In a Wednesday letter, New Jersey Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez demanded that the Garden State-based testing firm explain the circumstances around the breach and detail how the episode will affect patients. Quest announced Monday that a billing collections vendor, American Medical Collection Agency, informed Quest on May 14 that the breach exposed customers' Social Security numbers, banking information and medical data between Aug. 1, 2018, and March...

