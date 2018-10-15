Gizmodo Again Fails To Ax Ex-Trump Aide's Defamation Suit

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge said Wednesday she would not grant Gizmodo Media Group’s request to reconsider her decision allowing former Donald Trump aide Jason Miller to pursue his $100 million defamation suit over an article stating he tried to slip a girlfriend an abortion pill. U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga stood by her ruling from April in which she said Miller had plausibly alleged that the article, which ran on the website Splinter, was not accurate because it attributes several accusations to Jane Doe, the woman Miller allegedly impregnated. But the document on which the story is based, which...

