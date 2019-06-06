FEC Hopes To Let Startup Offer Phishing Shield To Campaigns

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Election Commission is optimistic that a cybersecurity company can find a legally palatable way to provide presidential campaigns with low-cost protection from phishing emails, days after it suggested such an arrangement would violate campaign finance law. At a Thursday hearing, several commission members told the head of Silicon Valley startup Area 1 Security they would approve its request to offer campaigns its security software for a low flat rate — if it files a new request showing it has legitimate business interests and offers the same rate to other similarly sized organizations. "If there's a way to say yes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS