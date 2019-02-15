Ex-NFL Player Can't Overturn Disability Denial, 11th Circ. Told

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The NFL hit back on Wednesday against former defensive lineman Darren Mickell’s bid to overturn a district court decision denying him total and permanent disability benefits, telling the Eleventh Circuit that the lower court’s ruling was reasonable because seven doctors found Mickell wasn’t completely disabled. In its appellate brief, the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan said it didn’t matter that several doctors Mickell saw on his own found that he can’t work, or that the Social Security Administration awarded him disability benefits in 2017. All that matters, the plan said, is that it denied Mickell’s 2015 application after hearing...

