Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Ex-NFL Player Can't Overturn Disability Denial, 11th Circ. Told

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The NFL hit back on Wednesday against former defensive lineman Darren Mickell’s bid to overturn a district court decision denying him total and permanent disability benefits, telling the Eleventh Circuit that the lower court’s ruling was reasonable because seven doctors found Mickell wasn’t completely disabled.

In its appellate brief, the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan said it didn’t matter that several doctors Mickell saw on his own found that he can’t work, or that the Social Security Administration awarded him disability benefits in 2017.

All that matters, the plan said, is that it denied Mickell’s 2015 application after hearing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 11th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3791 Employee Retirement

Date Filed

February 15, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular