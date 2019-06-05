Marketer Nears $14M Win Over Flashy Credit Card Deal

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The marketer of a high-end, metal credit card who sued after seeing its $14.4 million commission denied by the card producer in an after-the-deal sales contract dispute moved toward an appellate court win Wednesday, after a Delaware vice chancellor ruled out a last remaining defense. In reply to a Delaware Supreme Court remand on one issue, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster concluded in his ruling that a CardUX LLC sales agreement with card maker CompoSecure LLC did not run afoul of CompoSecure board and investor review and approval requirements. The vice chancellor already concluded in February 2018 that CardUX won a breach...

