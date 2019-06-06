ITC Will Speed Review Of Chinese Steel Nail Duties

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission will speed up its review to determine whether removing tariffs on Chinese steel nails will hurt American producers, according to a notice to be published Friday in the Federal Register. The ITC said it will conduct an expedited review of an anti-dumping duty order of steel nails imported from China, which had been up for a five-year sunset review to determine whether revoking the order would lead to a continuation of unfair trade practices. After the commission announced in December its intention to review the order, Minnesota-based producer Mid Continent Steel & Wire Inc. had urged the...

