EZCorp Reaches $4.9M Deal To End Overstated Income Suit

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Pawn shop operator and "instant cash" loan provider EZCorp Inc. has agreed to pay investors $4.85 million to end a class action in Texas federal court alleging it overstated its revenue for multiple years.

Lead plaintiff John Rooney informed U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks on Tuesday that while a preliminary approval motion is forthcoming, both sides executed a binding memorandum of understanding on May 30 that will release claims that EZCorp and its former CEO Mark Kuchenrither violated securities laws by mischaracterizing certain loan sales as revenue.

The missive notes that both parties have also motioned to stall an interlocutory appeal...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Texas Western

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Date Filed

July 20, 2015

Law Firms

