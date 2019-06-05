DOJ Again Mulling Decades-Old Music Licensing Orders

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice launched an official review Wednesday of the 75-year-old agreements governing music licensing groups BMI and ASCAP to see if they need to be modified or terminated in light of changes to the music industry. The DOJ is reviewing consent decrees that have been in place with the country's two largest performance rights organizations since the settlement of a 1941 lawsuit alleging they violated antitrust law. Each group controls a vast repertoire of music that it licenses to radio and television stations, streaming services and establishments that play music, like bars, restaurants and stores. Assistant Attorney General...

