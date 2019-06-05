FCC Thinks Ex-Bank Fraudster Controls Radio Station Group

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A convicted bank fraudster appears to be behind an enterprise that was used to buy several radio stations, a serious potential violation of federal licensing rules that could put the stations' owner at risk of losing their licenses, the Federal Communications Commission said. The FCC said Wednesday it found “significant evidence” after a multi-year inquiry that Robert S. Romanik, who has been convicted of felony offenses for obstruction of justice and bank fraud, exercised “de facto control” over four AM radio stations in the St. Louis market. Such control would amount to serious violations of the Communications Act and the commission’s...

