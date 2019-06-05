Calif. Fund Says It Lost $4.6M In Fraudulent Bitcoin Deal

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 10:58 PM EDT) -- A San Francisco investment fund claiming con artists snookered it into a deal to buy bitcoins from a supposed Russian oligarch has sued a New York woman who allegedly represented the oligarch, seeking to recover $4.6 million the fund says remains stolen in the scam. In a complaint filed in New York state court on Tuesday, Benthos Master Fund Ltd. accused Tracy Evans of participating in a complex fraud aimed at duping the fund out of millions of dollars that it believed would be used to purchase bitcoin owned by a shadowy Russian oil magnate named Dmitri Kaslov. Benthos alleged that it...

