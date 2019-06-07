Should Consumer Data Privacy Laws Apply To The Gov't?

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT) -- A general human right to privacy may not be explicit in the United States, but there is a foundational expectation of the sanctity of one’s personal effects; for example, the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution prevents the government from conducting unreasonable searches and seizures, and was grounded in disdain for abuse by the pre-revolutionary British government. In the 21st century, in which information can be every bit as valuable as personal possessions, should similar protection from government intrusion apply to electronic consumer data? The California Consumer Privacy Act is slated to become effective Jan. 1, 2020, and is California’s attempt...

