CFPB Fines Freedom Mortgage $1.75M For Bad Data

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- New Jersey-based mortgage lender Freedom Mortgage Corp. will pay $1.75 million to the nation’s consumer protection watchdog after it intentionally reported inaccurate information about loan applicants, the watchdog said Wednesday. While originating home loans and refinancing loans, Freedom’s hundreds of call center loan officers would collect information on the applicants. But when they were unable to get ethnic information, they would sometimes pick “non-Hispanic white” so they could move forward with a loan in their system, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said. “This practice of selecting non-Hispanic white when a customer did not provide race and ethnicity over the phone was...

