Longfin CEO Charged In $66M Bogus Revenue Scheme

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in New Jersey and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday accused the founder and CEO of financial technology firm Longfin Corp. of duping potential investors by publicly reporting more than $66 million in sham revenue. Venkata Meenavalli, 49, of India, has been indicted on a securities fraud charge for allegedly reporting those fake earnings in SEC filings following bogus transactions between Longfin and other entities he controlled, prosecutors said. A related complaint from the SEC, which was filed Wednesday in New York federal court against Longfin and Meenavalli, alleged that accounting fraud as well as a separate...

