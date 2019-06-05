Contractor Hit With Suit Over Nuclear Cleanup Support Deal

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Energy contractor filed a suit Wednesday in Idaho federal court accusing another DOE contractor of pushing to improperly terminate a deal under a contract to provide support services for the cleanup of a former Ohio uranium-enriching plant. VNS Federal Services LLC contends Portsmouth Mission Alliance LLC would be wrong to terminate VNS from its subcontract, which is slated to go into effect Friday, according to the complaint. VNS also moved Wednesday to block PMA from nixing their agreement. VNS said its improper termination by PMA “is not in the public’s interest as it creates the possibility of...

