Ex-NJ Judge Barred Over Improper DWI Fund Payments

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 10:58 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court Wednesday censured and permanently barred from judicial office a former municipal court judge who was accused of improperly receiving "bonus" payments over several years from a fund set aside for costs associated with drunk driving cases. The Garden State high court accepted the March findings and disciplinary recommendations of an advisory committee, which said that former Little Falls Township Judge G. Dolph Corradino broke several sections of the Judicial Code of Conduct by taking unapproved payments, including nearly $12,000 for himself, from a state fund dedicated to the administration of backlogged drunken driving cases. The advisory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS