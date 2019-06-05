Deals Rumor Mill: Arriva, T-Mobile, Permira

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Private equity giant Carlyle and Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm DWS are getting ready to lob offers for German railway company Deutsche Bahn’s Arriva unit, Reuters reported Wednesday. According to the report, the would-be buyers held early talks with the German railway company about a deal. Citing four anonymous sources, the outlet reported that Citi and Deutsche Bank are representing Deutsche Bahn in a sale process, which is expected to begin in June. Reuters reported that Arriva could be valued at roughly €3.5 billion ($3.9 billion). T-Mobile has tapped Goldman Sachs to help it sell assets as part of its efforts...

