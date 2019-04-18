Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

J&J Asbestos Suit Sent Back To Mass. State Court

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A federal judge remanded a woman's asbestos-related lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson to Massachusetts state court on Wednesday, rejecting the company's argument that the case belongs in federal court because it's connected to a bankruptcy proceeding involving J&J's talc supplier, Imerys.

U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs said the case is only "remotely related" to the bankruptcy proceeding, pointing out that Imerys has disputed indemnification of J&J and the existence of shared insurance between them.

"Trying this case in Superior Court in Massachusetts will not impact the efficient administration of Imerys' bankruptcy estate," she wrote.

In April, J&J removed the suit...

