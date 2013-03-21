ConAgra Likely To Face State Subclasses In Spray Label Suit

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Wednesday he'll likely certify state subclasses over claims ConAgra Foods Inc. mislabeled its cooking sprays as fat-free and calorie-free, but indicated he's not inclined to certify a nationwide class on unjust enrichment claims. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick said his tentative ruling is to certify subclasses, specifying that “there is common economic injury,” since consumers spent money that they would not have spent had the Parkay Spray been properly labeled. Judge Orrick also said he didn’t think that consumers would be entitled to a full refund ConAgra argued against including certain states as part of the...

