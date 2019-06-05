Fiat Pulls $39.4B Renault Merger Offer, Citing French Politics

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler on Wednesday pulled its offer to merge with French automaker Renault to form a $39.4 billion company shortly after Renault's board delayed making a decision on the offer, with the Italian company pointing to unfavorable political conditions. The now-terminated offer would have seen Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV combine with Renault SA to form a new automotive player owned 50-50 by each company's shareholders. Fiat Chrysler said that it still stands behind the merits of the deal but believes that the "political conditions in France" will not allow for a successful tie-up. "FCA remains firmly convinced of the compelling, transformational...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS