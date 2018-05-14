11th Circ. Reverses Win For Corn Co. In Forklift Accident

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit late Wednesday reversed a win for sweet corn seller Spring Creek Cooler Inc. over an accident caused by one of its forklift operators, ruling that the district court erred in characterizing the incident as a premises liability claim. The appeals court reversed a summary judgment order ending truck driver Michael Newcomb's suit against Spring Creek over the forklift accident that caused a head injury and left him disabled and unable to work. A Georgia district court had found that Newcomb's knowledge of the hazard on the premises was equal to or greater than that of Spring Creek's, so...

