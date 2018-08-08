AbbVie Development Partner Hits Back At $31M FTC Penalty

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A testosterone replacement therapy development partner of AbbVie Inc. told the Third Circuit late Wednesday that it should deny an appeal from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission seeking increased disgorgement of illegal profits in an anti-competition action because the company never received the royalties at issue in the case. Besins Healthcare Inc.'s opening brief said the Eastern District of Pennsylvania court's ruling against it and AbbVie Inc. ordering the disgorgement of $448 million in royalties paid to them by Teva Pharmaceuticals and Perrigo Co. was improper as it relates to Besins because it never actually received any royalty payments. Besins' share...

