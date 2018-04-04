Longfin, CEO Owe $313K Penalty Over Stock Sales, SEC Says

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission urged a New York federal court Wednesday to approve a collective $312,555 in fines against cryptocurrency company Longfin Corp. and CEO Venkata Meenavalli related to an alleged $33 million worth of illegal stock sales. The SEC is seeking a default judgment in light of the duo’s failure to hire new attorneys after their previous counsel withdrew in December, citing a lack of payment. The securities regulator disclosed settlements with the three other alleged participants in the scheme — Andy Altahawi, Suresh Tammineedi and Dorababu Penumarthi — earlier this week. “Because the SEC has resolved this...

