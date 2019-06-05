Mexico Must Do More On Immigration To Avoid Duties: Trump

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Talks between the U.S. and Mexican governments over immigration closed without a deal Wednesday, with President Donald Trump saying Mexico had not yet done enough to avoid a 5% unilateral tariff slated to take effect on Monday. Trump threatened the levy with a bombshell announcement last week, setting the stage for tariffs on all Mexican goods to climb as high as 25% by October unless Mexico attempts to stem the flow of unauthorized immigrants into the U.S. across the countries’ shared border. “Progress is being made, but not nearly enough!” Trump wrote on Twitter after the meeting. “Further talks with Mexico will...

