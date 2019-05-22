SEC Gets Partial TRO Against 'Ponzi-Like' Entities

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has scored a partial victory in its case against a landlord accused of running a $110 million "Ponzi-like" scheme, as a New York federal court agreed to force some entities into receivership but held off on doing the same for another. Robert C. Morgan, who owns dozens of multifamily units in the Northeast, was sued by the SEC and hit with a parallel criminal indictment last month for allegedly using the funds from new investors to pay back earlier investors who bought into one group of so-called Notes Funds run by an entity called the...

