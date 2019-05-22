Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

SEC Gets Partial TRO Against 'Ponzi-Like' Entities

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has scored a partial victory in its case against a landlord accused of running a $110 million "Ponzi-like" scheme, as a New York federal court agreed to force some entities into receivership but held off on doing the same for another.

Robert C. Morgan, who owns dozens of multifamily units in the Northeast, was sued by the SEC and hit with a parallel criminal indictment last month for allegedly using the funds from new investors to pay back earlier investors who bought into one group of so-called Notes Funds run by an entity called the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New York Western

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

May 22, 2019

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Most Popular