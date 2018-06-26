High Court Punts On FCC Deference Fight In TCPA Row

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 11:01 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday declined to resolve whether federal courts have the power to scrutinize agency orders such as the Federal Communications Commission's numerous interpretations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, finding that the issues in the case hadn't been properly vetted by the lower courts. In a majority decision written by Justice Stephen Breyer, the high court vacated and remanded a Fourth Circuit ruling that a West Virginia federal court was required to accept wholesale the FCC's view that an ad offering free services is an "unsolicited advertisement" prohibited by the TCPA. The justices found that the dispute should be sent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS