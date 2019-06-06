Autonomy Founder Not Fit For Role, Ex-HP Exec Says At Trial

Law360, London (June 6, 2019, 4:29 PM BST) -- Former HP chief executive Meg Whitman told a fraud trial in London on Thursday that the technology giant’s $11 billion acquisition of Autonomy deteriorated because the founder of the British software firm could not cope in a larger corporate environment. Whitman, the former boss of Hewlett-Packard, was forced to defend allegedly “patronizing” comments she made after her company acquired Autonomy in 2011 as she testified at the High Court. HP is accusing Mike Lynch, who set up Autonomy in 1996, of running a $5 billion accounting fraud to inflate his company's value. An attorney for Lynch, who has brought a counterclaim...

