Facebook, Princeton Accused Of Stealing Data For AI Projects

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Facebook Inc. and Princeton University illegally downloaded and exploited a trove of data belonging to a Lithuanian company in order to further projects aimed at teaching robots to recognize three-dimensional scenes, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in California federal court. The Vilnius-headquartered company, UAB “Planner5D,” said that researchers working with the university and the tech giant had stolen its unique collection of “over a million hand-crafted, digitized, and realistic three-dimensional objects and scenes, depicting a wide variety of household and office designs.” Planner 5D said the researchers had downloaded the data in order to feed it into computer programs that...

