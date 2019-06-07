L3 Nabs $500M Air Force Deal To Upgrade Transport Aircraft

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Air Force has awarded L3 Technologies a nearly $500 million contract to upgrade a fleet of C-130H military transport aircraft, the defense contractor announced. Under the deal, L3 Technologies is slated to design, produce and certify an avionics upgrade for 176 of the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve’s C-130Hs. The effort aims to boost aircraft availability, reliability and sustainability and to lower costs, L3 Technologies said Thursday. “L3 is committed to delivering innovative, cost-effective solutions to ensure mission readiness in support of the U.S. Air Force’s modernization strategy,” Christopher Kubasik, L3 Technologies’ chairman, chief executive officer and...

