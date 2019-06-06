Cleary Gottlieb Reps Google In $2.6B Looker Buy

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 12:53 PM EDT) -- Google, led by Cleary Gottlieb, will buy Looker for $2.6 billion in cash, in a bid to further enhance the data analytics capabilities of its Google Cloud platform, according to a Thursday statement. Google LLC parent Alphabet Inc. said the California-based tech giant believes the acquisition of Looker Data Sciences Inc. will equip its clients with “a more comprehensive analytics solution” for the large amounts of data needed for areas like business intelligence, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Looker — which shares more than 350 joint customers with Google Cloud — will become part of the Google Cloud platform, according to a...

