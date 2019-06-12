FERC Dems Make Climate Change Case In House Hearing

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A U.S. House panel on Wednesday gave the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's two Democrats a Capitol Hill platform to assert that the commission needs to beef up its climate change reviews of gas infrastructure projects, an issue over which they and their Republican counterparts are stubbornly split. Repeating arguments they've raised in FERC project approval orders, monthly open meetings and public statements, Commissioners Richard Glick and Cheryl LaFleur told Democrats on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce's energy subcommittee that FERC is not fulfilling its legal obligations to evaluate the greenhouse gas emissions impacts of pipelines and other gas projects....

