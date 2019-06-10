Transpo Policy Developments To Watch: Midyear Report

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The transportation industry is keeping tabs on the renewal of highway and infrastructure funding legislation and potential new regulations addressing self-driving cars and commercial truck drivers' hours on the road. Congressional leaders and the Trump administration have indicated in recent months that they're committed to advancing a comprehensive bill that will fund not just the billions of dollars in existing maintenance backlogs, but new infrastructure modernization projects. But experts say the biggest wrench in the plan has always been finding revenue streams to pay for it. Meanwhile, technology companies, automakers and other stakeholders are developing and deploying autonomous cars at a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS