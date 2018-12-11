Mont. Tells 9th Circ. Yellowstone Grizzly Delisting Was Sound

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service got it right when it found the Yellowstone grizzly had recovered and no longer needs Endangered Species Act protection, Montana told the Ninth Circuit Thursday, arguing a lower court shouldn't have upended that determination. In the state's opening brief, Montana said it had adopted plans to conserve the grizzly along with other states and that those plans were enough for the bear’s continued conservation once its threatened status was removed. The state said when the FWS decided to delist the Yellowstone grizzly, its guidelines for calculating population size and the bear’s genetic diversity needs were...

