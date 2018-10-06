Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

EEOC Wants Suit Over Gay Workers' Rights Tossed Or Paused

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- If a Texas federal court doesn't throw out a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's stance that Title VII protects gay and transgender workers, it should freeze the case until the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in on the federal anti-discrimination law's scope, the EEOC said. 

The EEOC argued in its motion to stay Wednesday that the cases the high court took up presented questions closely related to the claims in the U.S. Pastor Council and Braidwood Management Inc.’s proposed class action against the agency.

One case at the high court, Harris Funeral Homes v. EEOC, concerns whether Title VII forbids...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Texas Northern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Other Civil Rights

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

October 6, 2018

Government Agencies

Most Popular