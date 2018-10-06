EEOC Wants Suit Over Gay Workers' Rights Tossed Or Paused

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- If a Texas federal court doesn't throw out a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's stance that Title VII protects gay and transgender workers, it should freeze the case until the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in on the federal anti-discrimination law's scope, the EEOC said. The EEOC argued in its motion to stay Wednesday that the cases the high court took up presented questions closely related to the claims in the U.S. Pastor Council and Braidwood Management Inc.’s proposed class action against the agency. One case at the high court, Harris Funeral Homes v. EEOC, concerns whether Title VII forbids...

