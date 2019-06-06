Feds Argue Wire Fraud Needs No Insider Trading Tweaks

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors urged the Second Circuit on Wednesday to uphold convictions for insider trading on information from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, saying it was fine to allege the scheme was a wire fraud without adding requirements from other insider trading cases. In a 155-page brief, prosecutors defended the convictions of former CMS worker Christopher Worrall, CMS worker-turned-consultant David Blaszczak and former Deerfield Management Co. LP analysts Theodore Huber and Robert Olan. The group was charged with a scheme in which Worrall gave unreleased information about CMS reimbursement rates to Blaszczak, who passed it on as a consultant to traders...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS