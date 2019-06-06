FCC Simplifies Cable Rules, Rankling Dems Over Free Speech

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday simplified its rules that require cable companies to reserve channel capacity for independent programmers, drawing criticism from the agency's two Democrats who argued the Republican-supported measure places more weight on the First Amendment rights of media companies than it does on those of individual Americans. Specifically, the agency approved a rule change that allows cable companies to ignore "excessive" requests for carriage — they must now only respond to "bona fide requests" — and to only grant requests for full-time leases, among other changes. The previously allowed part-time leasing arrangements barely generated enough revenue to...

