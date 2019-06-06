Manchester City Soccer Club Fights Finance Probe Decision

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- British soccer club Manchester City FC has lodged a Court of Arbitration for Sport appeal seeking to prevent a potential ban from the Champions League competition for finance rule violations, according to a Thursday statement from the tribunal. The CAS confirmed that Manchester City has asked the tribunal to step in ahead of an impending sanction decision from the adjudicatory chamber of the Union of European Football Associations, the governing body for European soccer. The English Premier League champion is challenging the UEFA's mid-May decision referring claims that Manchester City flouted financial fair play regulations to the adjudicatory division of its...

