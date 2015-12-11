3M Moves For Contempt, Says Patient Attys Used Sealed Docs

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- 3M Co. asked a Minnesota federal court Thursday to hold in contempt the attorneys representing patients in multidistrict litigation over the company's post-surgery patient warming device, saying the attorneys filed a document in a related state court action that revealed information from documents the federal court had sealed. The patients' attorneys made a habit of attempting to sneak sealed information into the record, 3M said in the motion, telling the court that in a Texas state court case on behalf of patient John Petitta, the attorneys recently paraphrased and described a sealed order and disclosed some of the content of a sealed...

